Margaret Christine Joiner Cumbee Mt. Pleasant - Margaret Christine Joiner Cumbee, 95, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of the late Floyd LeGrand Cumbee died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Margaret was born September 13, 1923 in Mitchell County, Georgia, daughter of the late Thomas Watson Joiner and the late Irma Cleveland Maloy Joiner. As an administrative assistant for 23 years, she was employed at Dupont, the College of Charleston and the welfare department in Mitchell County, GA. She also worked alongside her husband in the family business, Quality Pest Control. Margaret was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant. She is survived by her son, Kris "Dusty" L. Cumbee and his wife Sherri of Mt. Pleasant, SC, devoted cousin, Marvin Cumbee of Hanahan, sisters-in-law, Octavia Fort and Betty Joiner, brother-in-law, Brantley Cumbee and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Austin Joiner, Maloy Joiner and Marvin Joiner. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 5, 2019