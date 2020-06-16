Margaret Edwards ELLWOOD, GA, formerly of CHARLESTON - Mrs. Margaret "Mag" Edwards, 91, of Ellenwood, Georgia, formerly of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on June 15, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Mrs. Mamie Smalls, Mrs. Alfredia Whaley (Leon) and Mr. Elijah Gladden. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.