Margaret "Peggy" Elizabeth Nestro N. Charleston - The funeral service for Margaret "Peggy" Elizabeth Nestro will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, June 14, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to of SC Memorial Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060 or , Inc., 107 West Park Boulevard, Suite 220, Columbia, SC, 29210. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 13, 2019