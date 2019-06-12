Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
Plantation Memorial Gardens
3345 South Live Oak Drive
Moncks Corner, SC
View Map
Margaret Elizabeth "Peggy" Nestro

Margaret Elizabeth "Peggy" Nestro Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Elizabeth Nestro N. Charleston - The funeral service for Margaret "Peggy" Elizabeth Nestro will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday, June 14, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to of SC Memorial Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060 or , Inc., 107 West Park Boulevard, Suite 220, Columbia, SC, 29210. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 13, 2019
