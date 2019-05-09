Margaret Eudora Huett Mt. Pleasant - Margaret Eudora Huett, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, wife of the late Eddie Harold Huett, entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2019 at the age of 92. Margaret Eudora Huett was born at Fort Bragg, NC on November 8, 1926. She was the daughter of Julius Manford Fix and Mable Eudora Fix (Calvert). Mrs. Huett graduated from General William Moultrie High School, Class of 1943 and The School of Nursing of the Medical College of the State of South Carolina in 1947. She retired from nursing after serving many faithful years at the medical office of the late Dr. Otis Pickett. Margaret was Cub Scout Den Mother to her three children and active in their PTA's. She will always be remembered as a kind wife, loving, dedicated, and a wonderful mother. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents - Julius Manford Fix and Mable Eudora Fix Brooks-Calvert, her husband of sixty-six years - Eddie Harold Huett, her two brothers - Robert William Brooks and Clyde Albert Brooks and eldest son - Edward Harold Huett. Surviving are her sons: Yale Manford Huett (wife Karen) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Allen George Huett (wife Fay) of Jacksonville, NC; daughter-in-law, Nancy Huett of Mt. Pleasant, SC; four grandchildren, Sandra Marie Burke, Yale Manford Huett, Jr., Elizabeth Ariel Huett and Ashlen Nicole Van Koevering and four great-grandchildren, Claire Alexandra Burke, Brandon Charles Burke, Christian Garold Van Koevering and Benjamin Thomas Van Koevering. The family of Margaret Huett would like to thank the Angels of Mercy; Joyce Frazier, Diamond Singleton, Florence Ford, Sheila Jefferson, and Embrace Hospice (Dr. Rex Morgan, Sharon Perry, Loretta Skeen, Emma Appleton, Jade Schmit, Jane Purser, Amanda Carlson and Joi Williams ) for graciously taking care of Margaret's needs. The relatives and friends of Margaret E. Huett are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in The Church of the Holy Cross (Historic Church), 2520 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, SC at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 10, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels, P. O. Box 583, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29465 or a . A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary