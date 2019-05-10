Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Cross
2520 Middle Street
Sullivans Island, SC
Interment
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens
1308 Mathis Ferry Road
Mt. Pleasant, SC
Margaret Eudora Huett Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Margaret E. Huett are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in The Church of the Holy Cross (Historic Church), 2520 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, SC at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Cooper Meals on Wheels, P. O. Box 583, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29465 or a . A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 11, 2019
