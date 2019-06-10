In Loving Memory Of A Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great-Grandmother and Sister MRS. MARGARET F. GREEN Who departed this life June 11, 1993 Today is twenty-six years since you fell asleep and went to be with the Lord. Our hearts were sadden, but we all know that you are with your heavenly father. We will always love and miss you. Sadly missed by husband, Mr. William Green, Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grands, Relatives and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 11, 2019