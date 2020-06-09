Margaret Fleetwood Blackmon Summerville - Margaret Fleetwood Blackmon, 99, of Summerville, SC, widow of Presley W. Blackmon entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 9, 2020. In consideration of the health of all, all services will be private. The family encourages everyone to visit Margaret's Tribute at jhenrystuhr.com. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Stuhr Northwoods Chapel. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Margaret was born February 13, 1921 in North Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Bertie Fleetwood and the late Mable Clair Fleetwood. She was the kindest and most loving person. She was retired from Charleston Naval Shipyard and attended Bethany Methodist Church in Summerville. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Joan Chinnis (Edward) of Summerville, SC; grandchildren: Donald Chinnis, Barbara Chinnis Ward (Jack) and David Chinnis (Barbie); great-grandchildren: Erin Holbrook (Jason), Jeremy Chinnis (Sally), Ryan Ward (Jennifer), Meredith Rutland (Gregg), Meagan Chinnis and Micah Chinnis and nine great-great-grandchildren. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.