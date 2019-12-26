|
Margaret German Bryant MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Margaret German Bryant, those of her late husband William C. Bryant, their daughter Ava Bryant-Elder (Vincent), grandchildren Chauncey E. Bryant, Joshua S. Bryant and Courtney A. Elder, great-grandchildren, her parents the late Reverend Daniel German, Jr. and the late Comilla Johnson German, siblings Wilhelmina G. Betterson, Anna M. Richardson (Henry), Helen G. Frye, Gladys G. Chase (Bernard), Emily S. Bempah-Bey (Alfred), Sheran J. Jackson (Ronald), and Daniel German lll (Barbara), sister-in-law Nancy German, nieces and nephews are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Greater Goodwill A.M.E. Church 2818 Hwy. 17 North, Mount Pleasant, SC. Interment church cemetery, The viewing will be held at the funeral home this afternoon from 3-8 p.m. Family hour 6-8 p.m.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 27, 2019