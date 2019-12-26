Home

Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
440 Venning St
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-4252
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
440 Venning St
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Goodwill A.M.E. Church
2818 Hwy. 17 North
Mount Pleasant, SC
Margaret German Bryant Obituary
Margaret German Bryant MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Margaret German Bryant, those of her late husband William C. Bryant, their daughter Ava Bryant-Elder (Vincent), grandchildren Chauncey E. Bryant, Joshua S. Bryant and Courtney A. Elder, great-grandchildren, her parents the late Reverend Daniel German, Jr. and the late Comilla Johnson German, siblings Wilhelmina G. Betterson, Anna M. Richardson (Henry), Helen G. Frye, Gladys G. Chase (Bernard), Emily S. Bempah-Bey (Alfred), Sheran J. Jackson (Ronald), and Daniel German lll (Barbara), sister-in-law Nancy German, nieces and nephews are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Greater Goodwill A.M.E. Church 2818 Hwy. 17 North, Mount Pleasant, SC. Interment church cemetery, The viewing will be held at the funeral home this afternoon from 3-8 p.m. Family hour 6-8 p.m. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 27, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -