|
|
Margaret Grant Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Margaret G. Grant and those of her siblings; Deacon Walter (Deaconess Marilyn M.) Goodson and Robert Goodson and those of her other relatives and friends are invited to attend her home going service on Monday, February 24, 2020, 11:00 AM at Destiney Worship Center, 3625 Azalea Drive, N. Charleston, SC. Mrs. Grant will be entombed at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The viewing for Mrs. Grant will take place this evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 23, 2020