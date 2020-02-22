Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Grant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Grant Obituary
Margaret Grant Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Margaret G. Grant and those of her siblings; Deacon Walter (Deaconess Marilyn M.) Goodson and Robert Goodson and those of her other relatives and friends are invited to attend her home going service on Monday, February 24, 2020, 11:00 AM at Destiney Worship Center, 3625 Azalea Drive, N. Charleston, SC. Mrs. Grant will be entombed at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The viewing for Mrs. Grant will take place this evening from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -