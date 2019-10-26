Margaret Grasty Mayer SUMMERVILLE - MARGARET GRASTY MAYER, 103, of Summerville, SC passed away peacefully on 21 Oct 2019. She was born, along with her twin sister Marguerite, on a farm in Blue Mound, KS on 22 Aug 1916. They were the last of five daughters born to William and Ella Grasty. After graduating from Blue Mound High School in 1934 she went on to secretarial school. In 1940 with World War II approaching she accepted a civil service position in the Navy Department. While in Washington she met and married Robert "Bob" Mayer an airman stationed at Bolling Field in Washington DC. Shortly after their marriage, Bob was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant and stationed at Mitchel Field in New York where their son, Ronald was born. Throughout Bob's Air Force career they lived in Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, France, Germany, and Kansas. After Bob retired, they settled in Waco TX and later moved Ocala FL where Margaret enjoyed the piano, genealogy, the DAR and travel. Both were active in the Methodist Church. When their son and his wife moved to Summerville, SC in 2016, Bob and Margaret moved in with them for a year until moving into an assisted living community, The Blake, in Dec 2017. Margaret was preceded in death six weeks earlier by her husband of 77 years, Bob. She is survived by her son, Ron, daughter-in-law Pat, two grandchildren, Kelley White and Rob Mayer, and two great-granddaughters, Mallie and Macie White and several nieces. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 27, 2019