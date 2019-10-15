Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Griffin "Maggie" Myatt. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Seacoast Church 750 Long Point Road Mount Pleasant , SC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Griffin "Maggie" Myatt ISLE OF PALMS - Jesus came for Margaret Griffin Myatt, 63, of the Isle of Palms, Thursday, October 10, 2019, taking her to the place He had prepared for her in His Father's house. Margaret, the youngest of six children, was born on September 3, 1956, in Burlington, NC to Coburn and Edith Griffin. She was a proud graduate of James Island High and USC. During her career as a software consultant, "Maggie" provided case management software training to countless law firms, locally and across the country. Maggie loved Jesus with her heart and soul and was a spirit shining the light of Jesus wherever she went. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out; her smile lit up the room. Maggie was a member of Seacoast Church and was involved in ministries such as Cursillo, Kairos, Bible Study Fellowship and Drawing Near to God. Her annual Christmas brunch featured a speaker giving witness of how they came to faith in trusting Jesus. She was committed to expanding God's kingdom on Earth and encouraged others to do the same. Margaret is survived by her husband Ricky Myatt and their daughter Grace. Ricky and Margaret devoted their lives to raising her, deciding early on that she would go to college, even though at that time no college had programs for students with Down Syndrome. Grace graduated from Bishop England High in May and was warmly welcomed to ClemsonLIFE in August as one of twelve freshmen accepted into this amazing educational program, where she is thriving! As one of the founding mothers of Down Syndrome Association of the Lowcountry, Maggie was instrumental in reaching out to families also blessed with a special needs child, providing them with support, hope and encouragement. She helped organize the first Buddy Walk in Charleston. Margaret is also survived by her brothers Roscoe (Pam), Phil (Cindy), Steve (Susie), as well as sisters Lynn Griffin, and Nancy Griffin West (Mike), in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins whom she adored. The Celebration of Margaret's life will be held Monday, October 21st at 10:00 am at Seacoast Church, located at 750 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant; a reception will follow the service at Hobcaw Yacht Club. In Lieu of flowers, a college fund has been set up to continue Grace's ClemsonLIFE education, a life-long dream come true for Margaret, Ricky and Grace. Checks should be made payable to "Jennifer Grace Myatt Education Fund" and mailed to: South State Bank, 1899 N. Highway 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or dropped off at any South State Bank location. Visit our guestbook at



Margaret Griffin "Maggie" Myatt ISLE OF PALMS - Jesus came for Margaret Griffin Myatt, 63, of the Isle of Palms, Thursday, October 10, 2019, taking her to the place He had prepared for her in His Father's house. Margaret, the youngest of six children, was born on September 3, 1956, in Burlington, NC to Coburn and Edith Griffin. She was a proud graduate of James Island High and USC. During her career as a software consultant, "Maggie" provided case management software training to countless law firms, locally and across the country. Maggie loved Jesus with her heart and soul and was a spirit shining the light of Jesus wherever she went. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out; her smile lit up the room. Maggie was a member of Seacoast Church and was involved in ministries such as Cursillo, Kairos, Bible Study Fellowship and Drawing Near to God. Her annual Christmas brunch featured a speaker giving witness of how they came to faith in trusting Jesus. She was committed to expanding God's kingdom on Earth and encouraged others to do the same. Margaret is survived by her husband Ricky Myatt and their daughter Grace. Ricky and Margaret devoted their lives to raising her, deciding early on that she would go to college, even though at that time no college had programs for students with Down Syndrome. Grace graduated from Bishop England High in May and was warmly welcomed to ClemsonLIFE in August as one of twelve freshmen accepted into this amazing educational program, where she is thriving! As one of the founding mothers of Down Syndrome Association of the Lowcountry, Maggie was instrumental in reaching out to families also blessed with a special needs child, providing them with support, hope and encouragement. She helped organize the first Buddy Walk in Charleston. Margaret is also survived by her brothers Roscoe (Pam), Phil (Cindy), Steve (Susie), as well as sisters Lynn Griffin, and Nancy Griffin West (Mike), in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins whom she adored. The Celebration of Margaret's life will be held Monday, October 21st at 10:00 am at Seacoast Church, located at 750 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant; a reception will follow the service at Hobcaw Yacht Club. In Lieu of flowers, a college fund has been set up to continue Grace's ClemsonLIFE education, a life-long dream come true for Margaret, Ricky and Grace. Checks should be made payable to "Jennifer Grace Myatt Education Fund" and mailed to: South State Bank, 1899 N. Highway 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or dropped off at any South State Bank location. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close