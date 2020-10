Margaret Grooms Summerville - Margaret Lillian Grooms, 74, of Summerville, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. The relatives and friends of Ms. Margaret Grooms are invited to attend her Funeral Service, at the graveside, Old Boone Hill Cemetery, Summerville. Margaret was born in Dorchester, South Carolina on June 8, 1946. She was the daughter of Jimmy and Janie Grooms. She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Grooms (Mikey) and Tammy Grooms (Ronald); grandchildren, Tommy Wright (Cheyenne), Serena Hernandez (Joseph), Brenda Nowack (Danny), Paul Thigpen (Amber), Tonya Davis (Joey), Joshua Grooms, Ronald Wright & 15 great-grandkids. She is preceded in death by Tommy Wesley Mizell, Paul Meads, Angel Wright, Trevor Beltz, Liberty Grooms and 13 brothers and sisters. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston