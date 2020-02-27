|
Margaret H. Wright Flint, MI - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Margaret H. Wright are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Central RMUE Church, 117 President Street, Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, February 28, 2020 at the church. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. Mrs. Wright leaves to cherish her loving memories with her children, Terri Brooks (John), Anthony Holmes (Annette), Gwendolyn Holmes, and Sharyl Harrison (Kevin); eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020