Margaret Hamilton Brown Charleston - Margaret Hamilton Brown, 91, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She is the mother of the late John D. Hamilton, beloved grandmother of Cheryl M. Hamilton, Margaret "Peggy" Goode, Ishmael D. Hamilton, John B. Hamilton, Herschell Hamilton and Mahadi Hamilton; mother-in-law of Shirley A. Hamilton. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.dorothyshff.com Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019