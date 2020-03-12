Home

Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc.
78 Cannon Street
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-0268
Margaret Jones Obituary
Margaret Jones N. Charleston - Mrs. Margaret Jones, 82, of N. Charleston, departed this life March 9, 2020. The family will have a Celebration of her life 11:00 am Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St Paul Baptist Church, 624 Rutledge Ave., Charleston, SC. Mrs. Jones is survived by five of her six children, Rolanda (Carl), Jerome (Ernestine), Dorenda, Sheryl (William) and Lamont (Danielle); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her sister-friend, Mrs. Izola Tyndall; a host of other family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate your donations to , 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC. 29621. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020
