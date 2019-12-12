Home

Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Morris Brown AME Church
13 Morris St.
Charleston, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Morris Brown AME Church
13 Morris St.
Charleston, SC
View Map
Margaret Kelley Obituary
Margaret Kelley Charleston - The family of Ms. Margaret B. Kelley announces her celebration of life services which will be held on MONDAY, December 16, 2019 12:00 Noon at Morris Brown AME Church 13 Morris St. Charleston, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Viewing for Ms. Kelley will be on SUNDAY, December 15, 2019 from 6:30-8:00PM at Morris Brown AME Church. The family will receive friends from 7:00-8:00PM. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Margaret is resting in the care and comfort of Dickerson Mortuary, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019
