Margaret "Peggylee" Kendall Fulmer Charleston - Margaret "Peggylee" Kendall Fulmer, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Robert John Fulmer entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 19, 2020. Her Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 in St. John's Parish Church, 3673 Maybank Hwy at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Peggylee was born February 8, 1932 in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of the late Carter Kendall and Margaret Williamson Kendall. She was a member of the Daughters of The King, Mayflower Society, DAR Alpha Chi Omega and a long term parishioner of St. John's Parish Church. Peggylee was an accomplished cook, golfer and seamstress. She is survived by her son, Erich Fulmer of Cortlandt Manor, NY; daughter, Margaret Fulmer Wolf of East Berlin, PA; six grandchildren, Amalie M. Shaffer, Derek A. Shaffer, Annabelle R. Lyttle, Aubrey E. Lyttle, Adeline J. Fulmer Lilly R. Fulmer and one great-grandchild, Ezra Shaffer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 508 Hampton Street, SU 200, Columbia, SC, 29201and/or The , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020