Margaret L. Cake Mt. Pleasant - Margaret L. Cake, 90, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of Paul M. Cake entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 in First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant, 681 McCants Drive at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Margaret was born October 20, 1928 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Elick Lee Ferrell and the late Virginia Bloomingburg Ferrell. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She is survived by daughter, Paula Wood of Johns Island, SC; two grandchildren, Amanda W. Burkett (Michael) of Liberty, SC and John A. Wood of James Island, SC; two great-granddaughters, Sierra Wood and Brooklynne Wood; sister, Ruth Shirley Peterson (Klaus) of KY. She was preceded in death by a brother, William Ferrell and a sister Helen Wood. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to SC, Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407 or , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 26, 2019