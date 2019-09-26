Margaret L. Cake Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Margaret L. Cake are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Friday, September 27, 2019 in First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant, 681 McCants Drive at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to SC, Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407 or , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 27, 2019