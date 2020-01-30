|
Margaret M. Edwards Holly Hill, SC - Margaret M. Edwards, 96, entered into eternal rest on January 27, 2020. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 2nd, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Avinger Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church following the visitation. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 at Liberty Home Baptist Church in Andalusia, AL. Burial will follow in Andalusia Memorial Cemetery. Margaret was born in Andalusia, AL, a daughter of the late John Matthew and Katie Nichols Maddox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Grey Holt Edwards and her son, John Winston Edwards. Margaret was a loyal Christian wife, mother, daughter, sister and educator. She graduated from Auburn University in 1950 with her husband after he returned from WWII. Margaret was a devoted military wife and mother for 30 years during this period they lived Okinawa, Germany, Korea and Liberia. During all of these foreign experiences, Margaret was able to serve as an Educator and work alongside missionaries around the world. The last 30 years of Margaret's life have been spent in Holly Hill with wonderful family and friends. Since 1990, she has been an active member at Hope Lutheran Church. In addition to her church, Margaret was an active member of the Holly Hill Music Club, the Garden Club of Holly Hill and the Philanthropic Education Organization Sisterhood. In June 2019 her book, A World For Me, was published on her 95th birthday sharing poems she had written over the last 80 years.Margaret is survived by her sons, Grey H. Edwards, Jr. of Bonita Springs, FL and Michael Allen (Kathy) Edwards of Atlanta; daughter in law, Laura Cranford of South Boston, VA; grandchildren, Melanie (Joe) O'Connell of Charlottesville, VA, Lauren Edwards of Summerville, SC, Kate Edwards Hendricks of Melbourne, FL, Ann Cranford Edwards, of South Boston, VA, Lindsay Grey (Brandon) Edwards Hively, Kelsey Ryan (Gavin) Edwards Godfrey, both of Atlanta and Shelby Kate (Kyle) Edwards Campbell, of Rockledge, FL; great-grandchildren, Abbie Eanes, Rebecca Eanes, Maren Grey Eanes, Beckett Michael Edwards, Conner Hendricks, Bryannan Hendricks and Adelaide Campbell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church PO Box 67, Vance, SC 29163. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020