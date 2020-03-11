|
|
Margaret M. Sibbald Charleston - Margaret Loretta Moore Sibbald, 89, widow of Raymond James Sibbald, Jr., entered to eternal rest on March 10, 2020. The relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial, to be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Saturday March 14, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, James Island. The family will receive friends between 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday evening at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Margaret was born April 6, 1930, in Charleston, SC. She was a daughter of Charles Moore and Margaret Loretta McGrane Moore. Margaret was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, of 61 years; her parents; her sons, Anthony (infant) and Mike Sibbald; her brothers, Charles Moore, Jr., Thomas Moore and Lawrence Moore. Margaret is survived by her children: Cathy Thompson, Ray Sibbald (Lisa) , Tony Sibbald, Margie Houghtaling (Donald), Larry Sibbald (Gale), Tommy Sibbald and Patty Pruitt; grandchildren: Michael Ray (Mo), Bruce (Amanda), Andrew, Adam, Eighmey, Taylor, Connor, Meghan and Lauren and seven great-grandchildren as well as her sister, Mary Moore McKay. The family would like to give thanks to Sydney Benthall and Tonya with Crescent Hospice for their loving care. Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 5 St. Teresa Dr, Charleston, SC 29407 or to Crescent Hospice, 4401 Belle Oaks Dr, Ste. 105, North Charleston, SC 29405. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020