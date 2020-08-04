Margaret M. Wichmann CHARLESTON - Margaret M. Wichmann, 64, of Charleston, South Carolina, beloved wife of Karl Wichmann passed peacefully away on August 1, 2020 at her home due to Vascular Neural Cognitive Disorder. Her memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. Margaret was born February 1956 in Charleston South Carolina, daughter of the late James A. Matthews and the late Dorothy deBeaumont Matthews. She attended Moultrie High School and graduated after 3 years with honors to then attend the University of South Carolina and the College of Charleston 1973 through 1975. Margaret has been married to Karl 45 years. She is a member of James Island Baptist Church. She is survived by her children, Laura J. M. Wichmann Elliott (Earl), Erich A. Wichmann (Jacqueline), her brother James Alexander (Alex) Matthews Jr., grandchildren, Bishop Wichmann, Aiden Elliott and Desmond Elliott and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Glenn Matthews, and her sister, Dorothy Jeanne Thornton. Margaret was known for bold opinions; her love for her family and friends; and had a passion for cooking, gardening, reading and making things by hand. She was approximately the 2,790,965,609th person in the world at the time of her birth. Margaret liked eating lentil soup, touching new pencils, going out to eat with friends and family, babies, kittens, church and choir, going to work and being a contributor to the home, helping others, playing piano and whistling, organizing, making list and having a project, gardening, raising chickens, hosting holiday meals, making plans, saving money, New York Cheesecake and chocolate covered cherries, wild flowers, mining rubies, collecting gem stones, visiting her relatives in Tennessee, doing stuff with her mother, shopping with friends, Star Trek TOS, getting dressed up to go out, telling stories, licorice and Dr Pepper, learning new stuff about everything, books- especially about dragons, and a good heart wrenching movie. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's name to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund .... curealz.org
