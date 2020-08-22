1/1
Margaret Madden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Madden Charleston - Margaret Nel (Peggy) Madden, born January 3, 1946 in Charleston, SC, passed away on August 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert E. Madden and Nellie (Kurtz) Madden. She graduated from Sacred Heart Junior College in North Carolina and St. Joseph's Infirmary in Georgia, where she was a First Honor Graduate and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing at the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, where she was an honor student. She worked at Grady Memorial in Atlanta, Georgia and the V.A. Hospital in Charleston, SC, as well as MUSC in Charleston. Peggy was a nurse for most of her adult life and was very dedicated to that career. She loved taking care of the tiny babies in the Neonatal ICU, but most of her nursing career was in Oncology, where she was so knowledgeable and where she showed so much compassion for her patients. She had a flashing smile and was very smart, clever, quick witted and humorous - all rolled into one. She was someone you could confide in and a trusted and loyal friend to so many - including her large family. She loved the beach, growing flowers from seed on her deck and sharing good times and laughter with her friends and family. She was a loving, giving friend and will be missed by many. Peggy is survived by sisters: Mary M. Fryar (Curtis) of Charleston, SC and Catherine Peirano of Goose Creek, SC; brothers: Tim Madden (Diane) of Nantucket, Mass., Greg Madden (Lisa) of Charlottesville, Va. She was predeceased by sister: Patricia M. Beach; and brothers: Robert Edward Madden, II, Mark Madden, and Paul Madden. Also, brother-in-law, Joseph Edwin Peirano and a special niece, Laura Madden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peggy`s memory may be sent to Trident Head Injury Support Group (THISG), 106 Gordon Street, Charleston, SC 29403 or Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, N. Charleston, SC 29406. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Due to COVID, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
(843) 614-8494
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved