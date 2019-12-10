|
Margaret Marlene Newton Mt. Pleasant - Margaret Marlene Newton, 84, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Joseph Norman Newton entered into eternal rest Monday, December 9, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 in First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant, 681 McCants Drive at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Born February 18, 1935 in Stuart, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Claude English McElveen and the late Margaret Louise Whitten McElveen. Marlene was a member of First Baptist Church for more than 80 years. She lived her faith as an active member of the church teaching generations of families in Sunday School and singing in the choir. Through the years, Marlene worked in both the office at Citadel Square Baptist Church and at First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant. She also worked as an office manager in a dental practice. She was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and loved by all who knew her. Marlene will be deeply missed by her husband of 65 years, Norman Newton of Mt. Pleasant, SC; four sons, Joseph "Joey" Newton, Jr. (Betty), Johnny Newton (Alice), Troy Newton (Stacey), and Loren Newton (Beth); brother, Claude "Butch" McElveen, Jr. (Pam); and 10 grandchildren. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant, 681 McCants Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019