Margaret Marlene Newton Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Margaret Marlene Newton are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, December 13, 2019 in First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant, 681 McCants Drive at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant, 681 McCants Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 12, 2019