Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church of James Island
1110 Camp Road
James Island, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of James Island
1110 Camp Road
James Island, SC
View Map
1939 - 2019
Margaret McNeil Obituary
Margaret McNeil James Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Margaret McNeil are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Friday, September 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. Viewing will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the church. Mrs. McNeil is survived by her husband, Leroy McNeil, Sr.; children, Graylon Gladden (Sandra, deceased), Leroy McNeil, Jr. (Sandra P.), Karen McNeil-Moore (Artie), Bruce McNeil (Allyson), Leonard McNeil (Mona), Alicia McNeil-Fults (Wilson) and Jamaa McNeil all of Charleston, SC; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Deborah Gladden (Eddie), Sandra Brooks, Agnes West White, Angela Gladden, Kenneth Gladden, Herbert Gladden and Robert West all of Charleston, SC, Vernice Potts (David), Michael Gladden (Kim), Stanley Brooks, Ernest Brooks, Mark Brooks (Christine), Morris Brooks (Sabrina) all of New York; three sisters-in-law, Rev. Andrea Smalls Moore, Stella Smalls and Mary Kier; five brothers- in-law, William Smalls, Herman Smalls, Terrance Smalls, Danny Richardson, and Nathaniel Mikell all of Charleston, SC; adopted children, Robert Gladden, Jr. (Elizabeth), Sharon Deas and Viola Cromwell; and a host of family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 12, 2019
