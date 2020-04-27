|
Margaret Moore Shuman Mt. Pleasant - Margaret Moore Shuman, 91, of Mount Pleasant, SC widow of Lawrence E Shuman, passed away quietly at her home on April 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. Margaret was born August 9, 1928 in Charleston, SC to the late Arthur Bernard and Helen Molony Moore. She was a graduate of St. Joseph's Grammar School, Bishop England High School (Class of 1944) and a 1948 graduate of the College of Charleston with a B.S. in Biology. Margaret's career included serving as a Chemical Analyst at the Virginia-Carolina Corp, teaching pre-school in Huntsville, AL and teaching at Addlestone Hebrew Academy. A long-time member of Stella Maris Catholic Church, she was a Lay Associate of the Sisters of Charity for Our Lady of Mercy Outreach. Margaret was also a Life Member of the College of Charleston Alumni Association, member of Phi Mu Women's Fraternity and a Charter Member of both East Cooper Community Outreach (volunteer for 17 years) and East Cooper Regional Medical Center (volunteer for 27 years). Margaret will be deeply missed by her children, Lawrence E. Shuman, Jr. (Donna) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Harold Smith Shuman (Emma) of Sullivan's Island, SC, Margaret S. Hughes (James) of Georgetown, SC, Sarah S. Sherman (Michael) of Leesville, SC, Rebecca S. Penington (Elliott) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Catherine G. Shuman of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Dina S. Walker (Cary) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Maria S. Hudson (Mark) of Isle of Palms, SC; sister-in-law, Catherine Moore of Summerville, SC, brother-in-law, (Ret) Lt. Col. Alfred Dovre of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister-in-law, Barbara F. Shuman and son-in-law, Charles Baker of Eddington, ME. She was a devoted grandmother to 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. Shuman, daughter, Carolyn S. Baker, brother Arthur B. Moore, Jr; and sisters, Ann E. Moore and James M. Dovre and brother-in-law, Jack Shuman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at Stella Maris Catholic Church. The burial will be held privately at St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Margaret`s memory may be sent to Stella Maris Catholic Church Building Fund or St. Vincent de Paul c/o Stella Maris Catholic Church, 1204 Middle St., Sullivan's Island, SC 29482.. Expressions of sympathy and online condolences may be viewed or shared online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 28, 2020