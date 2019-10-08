Margaret Morgan Hanahan - Margaret Elsie Price Morgan, age 94, of Hanahan SC passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Born in Anderson County, SC on March 11, 1925 she was the daughter of Marion A. Price and Lois Williamson Price. She graduated from Iva High School. She is survived by her husband of 76 years, John R. Morgan, Jr., four daughters, Patricia Hohn (Chuck), Dianne Hassell (Richard), Deborah Wright (Bill), Cathy Nimmo (Wallace), grandchildren; James Lannom, Thomas Lannom, Jonathan Hohn, Paul Lewis, Dustin Wright, Timothy Wright, Michael Nimmo, 9 great-grandchildren, a sister Miriam Price Hall and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers. Julius Price, Curtis Price and Francis Price. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and her neighbors. She was a true Southern Lady who never met a stranger and touched the lives of many. The family invites guests to visit from 1:00pm until 2:00pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. The funeral service will follow immediately in the chapel at 2:00pm. Donations can be made to Highland Park Baptist Church, 6211 Murray Drive, Hanahan SC 29410. Expressions of sympathy may be shared or viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 9, 2019