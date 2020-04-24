|
Margaret Morrison Mungin NEW YORK, NY - Margaret Mungin was born November 20, 1923 to Emily and Reginald Frank Morrison in Younges Island, SC. She had one sister and two brothers, two step-sisters and a step-brother from her father's first marriage. Margaret attended Jim Crow public school such as there were then. She had her first child Horace Lee in 1941 while her fiance;e was at war in Europe. She worked at the cigar factory in Charleston to save enough money to buy a parcel of land so that when her fiance;e came back from the war they could be married and build her house. After the war ended, Margaret married Horace S. Mungin in 1945. They built a house and had two other children Ted Louis, and Helen Ruth. The strain Jim Crow put on black Southern marriages because the state of South Carolina denied access to the GI bill to African American veterans caused the marriage to sour and in 1946 Margaret moved to New York City with her three children to live with her sister Ruth. Together they raised the children until Margaret obtained a place of her own in public housing. In 1953, Margaret gave birth to another daughter, Barbara Ann. With the help of her sister, Margaret raised her four children in the Amsterdam Projects and encouraged them to appreciate education. Margaret found Jehovah in 1960 and became a devoted Jehovah Witness for the rest of her life. She worked in the hotel industry and retired in 1985. All her life she was a magnet for friendships and out lived many sets of friends but she was never without a large group of loving friends. Margaret was preceded in death by her brother, James, her son, Ted Louis and her sister, Ruth. She leaves behind her brother, Leroy (Wilimenna) her son, Horace Lee (Gussie), her daughters, Helen Ruth Deas and Barbara Ann Lewis, 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 25, 2020