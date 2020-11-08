Margaret Owen Blizard Charleston - Margaret Owen Blizard, 78, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of sixty years of Thomas Benjamin Blizard, entered into eternal rest Saturday, November 7, 2020. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel (3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway) from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM. The funeral service will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer at 11:00 AM with burial following in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Margaret was born January 12, 1942 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Orlando and William "Willie" Hayes Owen. She was a past member of the OES, a former volunteer with Boy Scout and Girl Scout Council, Springfield School, West Ashley High School Band Club Grandma, Fisher House, VA Hospital, and Marine Corps League. Margaret was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer and was a retired church secretary. She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Thomas Benjamin Blizard, Jr. of Charleston, SC; daughters, Tammara Blizard Kerr (Brian) of Goose Creek, SC; Dawn Denise Blizard of Charleston, SC; son, Thomas Benjamin Blizard, III (Lana) of Wadmalaw, SC; grandchildren, Renee Kerr, Kimber Kerr, Ashley Jenner (Jophery), Victoria Blizard, Cayce Blizard (Sarah), Joshua Blizard ,Corey Blizard, Jeremy Blizard, Emma Blizard, Connor McKinlay, Eva Beylotte, and six great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Anne Blizard Leal. Memorials may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer (The Building Fund), 714 Riverdale Drive Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
