Margaret Patricia Flynn Rowland CHARLESTON - Margaret "Patricia" Rowland, 78, of Charleston, wife of the late Leon A. Rowland, passed away on October 19, 2019 surrounded by family at Roper Hospice Cottage. A private graveside service will be held. Patricia was born September 3, 1941 in Charleston, S.C. to the late James Francis Flynn and Earlene Baggott Flynn. She attended elementary school at St. John's Catholic and was a graduate of Bishop England High School. She earned her BS in Nursing at the University of South Carolina. Patricia loved shag dancing, Diet Pepsi, writing and Marlboro lights (not necessarily in that order). She had a beautiful mind, but due to mental illness, she lived in a world that many couldn't imagine or understand. Her creativity was vast and seen most often in her writing, which she did every day. We will remember her for her incomparable sense of humor and making others laugh. She is survived by her daughter Kay Rowland - Coleman; her grandchildren, Zachary Bagwell (Kaleigh), Creedence Bagwell Rossi (Matt), Miles Bagwell, Forrest Bagwell, Cullen Bagwell, Hailey Buckner, Caiden Buckner, Viet Vu, Vin Vu. In addition to her husband Leon, she was predeceased by her daughter, Jacqueline Flynn Rowland. A special thank you to the staff at Roper Hospice Cottage. Their care and compassion for Patricia and her family was a godsend and will always be treasured. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services Summerville. In lieu of flowers, honor Patricia by being supportive, kind and compassionate to those suffering with mental illness. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 25, 2019