Margaret Rebecca Linyard Alston MT. PLEASANT - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Margaret Rebecca Linyard Alston, those of her husband, the late William Henry Alston, Jr., their children, Lonnie M. Hazelton, Aaron Q. Alston, step-son, William H. Alston, III and the late Antony A. Hazelton, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, Margaret Freeman Gates, Vivian Freeman Oree (Herbert), Betty Freeman Gregg, Sandra Freeman Davis (Calvin), Penzola Freeman Brom]. (Oliver), Isaac Jackson, Charles Caster Freeman, Sr., Anthony Glenn Freeman, Sr., daughters-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on this afternoon at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. A grave side service will be held in Oceanview Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday November 7, 2020. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
