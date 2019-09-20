Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Rose (Demanchyk) Teodosio. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC 29401 (843)-723-2524 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 5 St. Teresa Drive Charleston , SC View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 5 St. Teresa Drive Charleston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Rose Demanchyk Teodosio CHARLESTON - Margaret Rose Demanchyk Teodosio, 92, of Charleston, South Carolina, was welcomed by her husband, James Frank Teodosio; daughter, Lynne and son David into Jesus' loving embrace on Monday, September 16, 2019. The family will receive friends Monday September 23, 2019 in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 5 St. Teresa Drive at 10:00 a.m. followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Prayers of Farewell and Final Commendation will take place at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Margaret was born March 9, 1927 in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Peter Demanchyk and Helen Neary Demanchyk. She married the love of her life, James Frank Teodosio, on April 29, 1950 and celebrated 61 years together until his death in August 31, 2009. Together they raised four children in an environment rich in love, curiosity and commitment. Her giving nature was demonstrated by her serving as a church administrator and volunteering at the VA Hospital, St. Frances Hospital and St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Margaret's very first job was adding colors to coloring books in the late 40's and she loved to share that story. Her second job was being a devoted wife, mother "Ma" and grandmother "Gege" who has left a footprint in all our hearts. Her 91 year old sister Mary and very best friend said, "You couldn't beat her personality. From her very early years, she always was very popular and had a lot of friends. That never changed. I just love her." To her grandsons, Gege was pure, unconditional love that was beyond generous. She was a great cook and baker who made the VERY BEST mashed potatoes and gravy. No matter when or where, she would always want to give you something - whether it was McDonald's apple pie or expired Arby's coupons. Gege loved to shop - especially at Goodwill with Susan. She loved fast food, candy, hot dogs and a cold Bud Light. Songs that remind others of Gege are "New York, New York," "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" (where she is now) and "I Did It My Way"... and she sure did! In the last years of Margaret's life, she fought Alzheimer's Disease. Turning points came with the passing of her two children, Lynne and David. She struggled in the beginning of the disease, but then - she was on the other side. Margaret found love and beauty in everyone she met and in turn, all who met her saw the same. As the diseased progressed, the last couple of years were life-changing for her and the family. We are incredibly grateful to the many loving people at Hospice of Charleston (Lisa, Renee, Barbara, Chaplin Darrell and many others) and especially her caregivers, who are true angels. Kelly Gregory, who lived with, cared for and loved Margaret for over a year and Donna Harris, whose care, love and support have been invaluable. Both Kelly and Donna have become daughters to Margaret and sisters to Susan...and our family will be forever grateful. Margaret is survived by her daughter and best friend, Susan Haidary (Mansour) of Charleston, SC; son, Mark Teodosio (Jerri) of Woodbridge, VA; sister, Mary Wilkins of Seymore, CT; six grandsons: Jake Israel, Dominic Teodosio, Adam Haidary, Ethan Haidary and David Teodosio; and three great-grandchildren: Addison Israel, Tyler Israel and Weston James Haidary. Margaret was predeceased by two children: David James Teodosio and Lynne Ellen Bowey; and a grandson, Zeb Israel. Memorials may be made to the (Caregiver Support), 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC 29407 or Hospice of Charleston, 4975 Lacross Rd, Suite 200, North Charleston 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



