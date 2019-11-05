Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Virginia Prescott. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery Dorchester , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Virginia Prescott Dorchester, SC - Margaret Virginia Tuttle Prescott, 87, wife of Raymond Prescott, passed away peacefully at home, Nov 4, 2019, after a long illness, surrounded by her family. Family and friends are invited to attend her Graveside service at 11 o'clock, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Dorchester, SC. Margaret was born January 7, 1932, she was the daughter of Dawling and Annie Tuttle of Dorchester. She was a lifelong member of Zion United Methodist Church and enjoyed working in her yard and raising beautiful flowers to decorate her home. Margaret is survived by her husband of 65 years, Raymond Prescott; one sister, Joyce Green of Dorchester; one brother, Billy (Brenda) Tuttle of St. George; one daughter, Mildred Yarborough (Leon) of Scranton; one grandson, Clint Yarborough; one granddaughter, Denise (Dennis) Goldman of Scranton; one great- granddaughter; Taylor Goldman and one great-grandson, Connor Goldman; three nieces and four nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her parents, brother Dawling S. Tuttle and sisters Doris Hansen and Clara Taylor. Grateful appreciation is extended to Christy from Edisto Home Care and Hospice for the loving care provided to Margaret and the family during this difficult time. Memorials may be sent to Zion UMC 1194 Zion Road, Dorchester, SC 29437 or Edisto Home Care and Hospice 1180 Boulevard Street Orangeburg, SC 29115 or another desire charity. Flowers may be accepted. Visit our guestbook at



