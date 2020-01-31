Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Margaret W. Lewis Charleston - Mrs. Margaret W. Lewis, 97, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 27, 2020 at her residence, 18 Elmwood Ave., Charleston, SC 29403. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Lewis are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, February 3, 2020 11:00 AM at Morris Street Baptist Church, 25 Morris St., Charleston, SC 29403. Interment: Riverview Memorial Park. Mrs. Lewis is survived by her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Lewis will be on the day of service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church. Mrs. Lewis retired from The Medical University of South Carolina. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 1, 2020
