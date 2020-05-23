Margaret Walter Mt. Pleasant - Margaret (Peggy) Satterfield Walter, 83, passed away Wednesday, May 20, in her Mount Pleasant Home. Born in Charleston on January 28, 1937 as the oldest of 3 children of the Late John Roscoe Satterfield and Mildred Molony Satterfield, Peggy was raised in Winnsboro, Fairfield County, South Carolina. A 1955 Graduate of Mount Zion Institute, Peggy was selected by then Lieutenant Governor Fritz Hollings as "Miss Mount Zion 1955" (Miss Mount Zion 1954 went on to be Miss Universe!). A Graduate of Winthrop College in 1959 with a degree in Biology, Peggy was President of the Newman Club. Peggy met then 1st LT. Harold Stein, USAF, in Charleston, and was married in February 1960. Four Children and 5 moves brought her back to Charleston in 1970. Her marriage to Harold ended in 1985, and she married Dr. Wil Walter in 1987, settling in Mount Pleasant. Peggy was a Homemaker, Den Mother, Lab Technician, Retail Clerk, a volunteer at East Cooper Community Outreach, and a Reading Buddy at James B. Edwards Elementary. Peggy's husband, Wil, passed away in February 2010. Peggy is survived by her 4 children: Rick (Robin) Stein of Mount Pleasant, Sharon (John) Williams of James Island, Doug (Alice Lynn) Stein of Houston Texas, and Shelley (Dewayne) Rabon of Jacksonville, Florida. Peggy enjoyed all 8 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren, as well as her many cousins in the Molony Family Tree. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 27, 10AM at Christ Our King Catholic Church,1122 Russell Dr, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. Immediate Family only. The burial (Open to All) will follow and be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery, 5 Huguenin Ave, Charleston, SC 29401, where Peggy will be interred next to her Mother and Father. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 23 to May 24, 2020.