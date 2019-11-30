Margarita FitzSimons Allston Charleston - Margarita (Sissy) FitzSimons Allston, 92, died peacefully November 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 21, 1927 in Hendersonville, NC, the daughter of Frank L. FitzSimons and Margarita (Maggie) FitzSimons. Sissy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald McKay Allston, Jr., her son, Donald McKay Allston, III and her daughter Mary Ann FitzSimons Allston. She is survived by her two children, Margarita Richardson (David J.) and Sam Allston (Jacqueline) of Charleston, SC; ten grandchildren: Margarita Anderson, Mary Ann Stisher, Geoff Richardson, Amy Prause, James Richardson, Christina Jefferies, Dr. Mary Ann Allston, Donald McKay Allston, Caroline Allston, Simons Allston and fourteen great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held in St. John's Parish Churchyard on Johns Island, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Those who wish to remember Sissy in a special way, in lieu of flowers, may make gifts in her memory to the Good Cheer Fund, Post and Courier Foundation, Charleston, SC at www.goodcheerfund.com. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 1, 2019