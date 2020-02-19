|
In Loving Memory Of MARGARUITE G. DRAYTON February 20, 2006 She loved us unconditionally, always by our side, When no one else would listen, in her we could confide. With gentle words of wisdom she led us on our way, Down the paths of righteousness when we tried to stray. She saw the light in everyone and gave with no regrets, Always from her heart let's not forget. Angels come in many forms, for me it is my mother. Sadly missed by Shaniqua, Family and Friends
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 20, 2020