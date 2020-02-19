Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARUITE DRAYTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARUITE G. DRAYTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARUITE G. DRAYTON In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of MARGARUITE G. DRAYTON February 20, 2006 She loved us unconditionally, always by our side, When no one else would listen, in her we could confide. With gentle words of wisdom she led us on our way, Down the paths of righteousness when we tried to stray. She saw the light in everyone and gave with no regrets, Always from her heart let's not forget. Angels come in many forms, for me it is my mother. Sadly missed by Shaniqua, Family and Friends
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARUITE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -