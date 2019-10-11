In Loving Memory of Margie E. ( Haynes) Green Nov. 27, 1936 ~ Oct. 12, 2018 A year ago you were called to heaven a hole was left in the hearts of your seven. You were loving, giving and always so kind, the fondest memories forever etched in our minds. Yes, there is sadness and the urge to cry, then come your words, Jesus loves you and so do I! Soft-spoken and humble was always your way, we would love to hear your voice just one more day. We miss you Mom, but you earned your rest, we had to let go because God loved you Best! Missing you, your children: Anthony ( Louise), Michael ( Dorita), TYwonna, Kenneth (Alicia), Kevin (Odette), Kathy, Diedra, Family and Friends
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 12, 2019