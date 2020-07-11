1/1
Margie Haynes-Heyward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie Haynes-Heyward Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Margie Louise Haynes-Heyward are invited to attend her Graveside Service 1:00 PM, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Monrovia Cemetery, 1597 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the chapel. Mrs. Haynes-Heyward leaves to cherish memories with her children, Arthur R. Heyward (Romance) and Tara S. Heyward; brother, Douglas L. Haynes; grandchildren, De'Shawn Heyward, Christen Heyward, Auja Ravenal, Corbin Heyward, and Gabrielle Heyward; seven great- grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Arrangements are entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murray's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved