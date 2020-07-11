Margie Haynes-Heyward Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Margie Louise Haynes-Heyward are invited to attend her Graveside Service 1:00 PM, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Monrovia Cemetery, 1597 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the chapel. Mrs. Haynes-Heyward leaves to cherish memories with her children, Arthur R. Heyward (Romance) and Tara S. Heyward; brother, Douglas L. Haynes; grandchildren, De'Shawn Heyward, Christen Heyward, Auja Ravenal, Corbin Heyward, and Gabrielle Heyward; seven great- grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
