Margie Hudson Crosby GREEN POND, SC - Mrs. Margie Hudson Crosby, 87, of Green Pond, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Henry Charles Crosby. She was born December 5, 1932 in Colleton County and was a daughter of the late James Lowdie Hudson and Sula Priester Hudson. She worked alongside her family in many ventures including, Lord Colleton Restaurant in Walterboro, Crosby's Grocery in Walterboro, Ashepoo Grocery, Crosby Enterprises, Inc., and Circle C Truck Stop. Margie was the finest example of a true Christian lady. She centered her life around what she loved the most, God and her family. She was a long-time faithful member of Green Pond Baptist Church. At her church, she was member of the Women's Missionary Union, adult choir, Sunday School Teacher, active with Vacation Bible School, and served on the social committee for many years. She was one of the oldest members of the church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother who, over the years, made a lasting impression on countless lives throughout her community. "Mama" or "Mrs. Margie" welcomed everyone into her home and there was always an extra seat at her dinner table, which demonstrated what an excellent southern cook she was. Surviving are: her children, Diane C. Langdale of Walterboro, Scott A. Crosby and his wife Denise of Walterboro, Judy K. Shaw and her husband Thomas of Green Pond, Gail Melinda Crosby of Green Pond, and Lucius Henry Crosby and his fiance;, Michelle Walker of Green Pond; grandchildren, Travis Langdale, Matthew Crosby and his wife Erica, Rilee Anne Westbury and her husband Josh, Jacqueline Crosby, H.C. Shaw and his wife Cassie, Baron Smith, Alishia Smith, Jessica Baker and her husband Wayne, Michelle Shelton and her husband Bryan, Melanie Hoats, Madeline Perez, Tanner Crosby, Baxley Crosby, and one on the way; and great-grandchildren, Dalton, Renee, Cynthia, Gracie, Fischer, Culler, Schiffley, Will, Warren, Rentz Anne, Olivia, Ashlyn, McKenzie, Ethan, Dakota, Gavin, Kayden, Tucker, Hunter, Mason, Savanna, Paige, and Tristan. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dennis Langdale. Funeral services will be held 2 o'clock, Saturday afternoon, March 14, 2020 at Green Pond Baptist Church, 12265, Green Pond Highway, Green Pond. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Hendersonville Highway, Walterboro. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020