Margie Lucas Ladson - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Margie Lucas and those of her children, Joyce Jenkins, Sherrie Wright, James Anthony Lucas, Robert Lucas, Jr. and Johnny Lucas; and those of her brother, Wesley Jenkins are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 2:00PM at Union Baptist Church, 4428 Piggly Wiggly Drive, N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Lucas will repose evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the church for a wake service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019