Margie Murray Dick Charleston - Margie Murray Dick, widow of Lt. Col. Harvey M. Dick went to be with our Lord on May 8, 2019. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in the Cathedral Church of St. Luke and St. Paul, 126 Coming Street at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday in J. HENRY STUHR INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Margie was born October 17, 1929 in Pinopolis, SC to the late Irma Carson Murray and Elliot Lewis Murray. She graduated from the Medical University School of Nursing and after much coaxing married Harvey M. Dick. Margie was a devoted wife and mother during his military career - following him and creating a home where ever they were stationed. She stood steadfast and strong as a wife and mother during Harvey's two tours in Vietnam. Margie supported Harvey long distance as well as her family while pushing her own needs aside. The family moved 13 times during Lt. Col. Dick's career and Margie did the packing and unpacking and reassuring her kids every time that everything would be fine - new friends, states, countries and schools were great adventures and her children were better for it. She was a devoted wife and loving mother teaching Christian values - the difference between right and wrong, not to say anything if you couldn't say something "nice", to do unto others as you would have done unto you, and to love one another. Margie was a doting grandmother (aka Ginga) to all of her grandchildren and a mother to anyone who needed one. She was a substitute mom to hundreds of Citadel Cadets, some who lived in her home part time. Margie was their mom away from home with comforting words and an open ear whenever they needed one. The parents of these cadets knew their children were in good hands with her and Harvey as their sponsors. Margie's grandchildren relied on her for love and support throughout their lives. She was an integral part of their lives from the day they were born including cutting Jason's cord since his dad was out to sea. Margie was a member of the Garden Club, The Citadel Women's Club, the Brigadier Club and the Charleston Rifle Clubs Ladies Auxiliary. She was an integral part of earning thousands of dollars towards Citadel scholarships by working tirelessly on the huge garage sale at The Citadel. Margie was the recipient of the Palmetto Medal Award from The Citadel for all of her dedication and hard work. She was last employed by the American Red Cross as a phlebotomist and earlier in her career she was a surgical nurse for hospitals and doctors where ever they were stationed. Margie was a strong and selfless woman throughout her life and as a nurse and Army wife. She had a sense of humor which came in handy when raising her family as they were a handful and she was always a lady in all situations. Margie is survived by her daughter, Deborah D. Byers (Billy) of N. Charleston; sons: Harvey M. Dick II of N. Charleston and Lt. Col. Harold M. Dick (Janet) of Ft. Leavenworth, KS; five grandchildren: Jason R. Byers, Michelle D. Hogg (Michael), Bryan M. Byers, Andrew Dick (Susan) and Harvey M. Dick III; great-grandson, Isaiah Hogg; two great-granddaughters: Lorellei and Margot Hogg; niece, Margie M. Smith; and nephews: Gordon and Lavern Murray. She was preceded in death by her brothers: William and Elliott Murray. Margie will sorely be missed by her family and many friends she made where ever she went. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Margie M. Dick Scholarship and/or The Citadel Brigadier Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, 29409.