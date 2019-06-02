Margie T. Capers N. CHARLESTON- With regret we inform you that, Mrs Margie Tindal Capers of North Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 2, 2019; the beloved wife of the late Rev William James Capers, Jr; mother of Ms. Demetria Capers-Sanders, Mr William James Capers III both of North Charleston, SC, and Ms Marquita Marie Capers of Jacksonville, FL. beloved sister of, Mrs Gwendolyn T. Turbinton, Mr Joseph L Tindal (Cynthia), both of North Charleston, SC; Mrs Louise "Debra" Tindal Mufressboro, TN, Professional services are entrusted to Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, (843) 873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 3, 2019