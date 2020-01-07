|
Marguerite Asby WANDO, SC - The family and friends of Mrs. Marguerite Asby, 67, of Wando, SC are invited to attend her home-going service on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 11am @ Greater St. John AME Church, 1046 Green Family RD. Wando, SC. SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME 2336 Meeting St. Rd North Charleston, SC in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761 Interment in Venning Cemetery, Wando, SC. There will be a walk-through service on Wednesday from 6-8 PM at the at the church. The most precious memories of Marguerite will resound in the lives of her beloved husband Joseph Asby Sr., her children; Derrick Wigfall, Joseph (Lantania) Asby Jr., Tony (Nakia) Asby Sr, Shermaine (Tyrone) Nesmith, Omar (Latarsha) Asby Sr., Tonya Howard, Lahoma (Christopher) Apollon, Akeem Asby and Linda Wigfall, 25 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 8, 2020