Marguerite "Tutta" Elizabeth Crowson Kwiatkowski Mt. Pleasant - Marguerite "Tutta" Elizabeth Crowson Kwiatkowski, 80, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of the late Thomas John Kwiatkowski died Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 in East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. The family will receive friends Monday in East Cooper Baptist Church from 10:00 am until time of the service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Marguerite was born September 13, 1938 in Sumter, South Carolina, daughter of the late Heyward M. Crowson, Sr. and the late Ruth Cain Crowson. She graduated from the MUSC School of Nursing and worked as an O.R. Nurse in numerous local hospitals for many years. She was a member of East Cooper Baptist Church where she was a member of the Prime Time Adults and Senior Adult Women's Class. Marguerite loved horses, gardening and was a talented artist. She had a strong Christian faith and had a very lively personality. She is survived by step-daughter, Deborah "Debby" K. Cowdery (Andrew) of Raymore, MO; sister, Ruth Knopf of Daniel Island, SC; brother, Heyward "Bruz" M. Crowson, Jr. (Joanne) of Sumter, SC; three nieces, Karine Knopf of Summerville, SC, Caroline Knopf-Stetler (Mark) of Sullivan's Island, SC and Jessica Crowson of Florence, SC; nephew, Heyward "Chip" M. Crowson, III of Sumter, SC. Memorials may be made to East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.