Marguerite "Tutta" Elizabeth Crowson Kwiatkowski Mt. Pleasant - The Funeral Service for Marguerite "Tutta" Elizabeth Crowson Kwiatkowski will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 in East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. The family will receive friends receive one hour prior to the time of the service. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Memorials may be made to East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 19, 2019