Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
2180 Greenridge Rd.
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Carolina Memorial Park
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Meyer King

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marguerite Meyer King Obituary
Marguerite Meyer King Charleston - Marguerite Meyer King, 77, of Charleston, SC, wife of Robert Joseph King entered into eternal rest Sunday, May 19, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 11:00 am. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Stuhr Northwoods Chapel from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Marguerite was born August 27, 1941 in Charleston, SC, daughter of Charles Read Meyer and Marguerite St. Cyr Meyer. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and Nana. She is survived by her husband, Robert Joseph King of North Charleston, SC, three daughters: Deborah Scherer (Paul) of Boone, NC, Jeanne Tiemann of North Charleston, SC, Patricia Key (Gary) of Summerville, SC; six grandchildren: Joseph Allred (Ashley), Kala Tiemann, Austin Tiemann, Jerod Tiemann (Kristen), Robert Key, Patrick Key; three great-grandchildren: Gabe Allred, Josiah Allred, Amy Tiemann; brother, two sisters, six nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice of South Carolina, 1027 Physicians Drive, Suite 240, Charleston, SC, 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
Download Now