Marguerite Meyer King Charleston - Marguerite Meyer King, 77, of Charleston, SC, wife of Robert Joseph King entered into eternal rest Sunday, May 19, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 11:00 am. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Stuhr Northwoods Chapel from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Marguerite was born August 27, 1941 in Charleston, SC, daughter of Charles Read Meyer and Marguerite St. Cyr Meyer. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and Nana. She is survived by her husband, Robert Joseph King of North Charleston, SC, three daughters: Deborah Scherer (Paul) of Boone, NC, Jeanne Tiemann of North Charleston, SC, Patricia Key (Gary) of Summerville, SC; six grandchildren: Joseph Allred (Ashley), Kala Tiemann, Austin Tiemann, Jerod Tiemann (Kristen), Robert Key, Patrick Key; three great-grandchildren: Gabe Allred, Josiah Allred, Amy Tiemann; brother, two sisters, six nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice of South Carolina, 1027 Physicians Drive, Suite 240, Charleston, SC, 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary