Marguerite Meyer King N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Marguerite Meyer King will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 11:00 am. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Stuhr Northwoods Chapel from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice of South Carolina, 1027 Physicians Drive, Suite 240, Charleston, SC, 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 22, 2019