Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Meyer King

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marguerite Meyer King Obituary
Marguerite Meyer King N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Marguerite Meyer King will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road at 11:00 am. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Stuhr Northwoods Chapel from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice of South Carolina, 1027 Physicians Drive, Suite 240, Charleston, SC, 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
Download Now