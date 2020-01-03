|
|
Marguerite Soubeyroux Narthum Ballam Mt. Pleasant - Marguerite Soubeyroux Northum Ballam, "Sou", 86, of Mount Pleasant, SC entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 2, 2020. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Sou was born December 10, 1933 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of Harold Clifton Northum and Marguerite LePrince Northum. She graduated from Memminger High School and worked as an X-ray technician at Roper Hospital. Formerly married to Bert Ballam for 25 years, "Sou" raised 4 children, Donna Ballam, Renee Ballam Shaw (Bryan), Kelly Ballam, and Bram Ballam (Kathy). She loved being a grandmother, (Sou-Sou) to her 9 grandchildren: Alyson Jones Kelley, Lynsey Jones Zieman, Cameron Jones, Clay McCarn, Austin Shaw, Madison Butler Ward, Brittany Butler, Luke Ballam and Rosalyn Ballam and her 8 great-grandchildren. Sou is also survived by her brother, Clifton Northum (Joan) of Moncks Corner, SC. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Pierrine and her daughter, Donna. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 4, 2020